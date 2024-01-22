Open Extended Reactions

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to hire Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Falcons had initially denied the Jaguars permission to interview Nielsen before later agreeing to let him talk to the team. Nielsen was on the staff of head coach Arthur Smith, who was fired after the season.

Nielsen replaces Mike Caldwell, who was fired after the season as the Jaguars missed the playoffs despite having started the season 8-3.

The Jaguars' defense played a significant role in the team's collapse. The Jaguars lost five of their final six games and gave up an average of 29.2 points and 146.8 rushing yards per game in the five losses. The only victory was a 26-0 shutout of Carolina, which finished with the worst record in the NFL.