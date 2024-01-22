Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Matt LaFleur wasn't definitive about much during his lengthy season wrap-up news conference Monday, especially when it came to committing to any potential changes on his coaching staff.

But the Green Bay Packers coach was emphatic about at least one thing: They plan to put every resource possible into studying why receiver Christian Watson keeps having hamstring injuries.

The Packers will look further into wide receiver Christian Watson's hamstring issues this offeason after Watson says he spent tens of thousands of his own money to investigate the root of the pain. Getty Images

Watson, a speedy 2022 second-round draft pick, missed eight games this season -- the first three and then the last five of the regular season before returning for the playoffs -- because of a pulled right hamstring. He missed three games the previous season with the same issue.

"Yeah, we have a plan, we have a plan in place," LaFleur said Monday during a 34-minute session with reporters at Lambeau Field. "I know [head athletic trainer Bryan Engel] Flea's been diligent working on that on terms of going to different places to do all the scans and do whatever we need to do. And I think, certainly Christian's going to be a big part of that process.

"But yeah, that's something that we need to figure out because he is, he's an impact player. We see his value when he's going at full strength. His ability to make plays for us, explosive plays, and we're better when he's on the grass."

In nine regular-season games this season, Watson averaged 15.1 yards per reception and caught five touchdown passes. He was on a limited snap count for both playoff games and combined for just three postseason catches for 30 yards. In 23 career regular-season games over two years, Watson has 14 touchdowns (12 receiving, two rushing).

Earlier this season, Watson revealed that he spent "tens of thousands" of dollars of his own money to try to study, treat and prevent the issue from recurring. Among the things he said he tried included massages, needling, physical therapy and "countless types of machines."

"The cost doesn't really matter to me as much as figuring it out and getting it taken care of, so I'm going to continue to do so and spend what I need to spend to get it taken care of," Watson said Monday. "Hopefully once I get it taken care of, I'll be able to maintain it a little bit better."

He said he and the team's training/medical staff is in the process of finalizing which tests he will have and which specialists he will see this offseason. He said the hope is that the tests will "see how different things are firing, what's lacking, what strengths and weaknesses" he has and how that impacts his lower body.

"I gotta find out what the root of it is," Watson said. "That's the start and then I'll be able to formulate a plan around that. But if I can find out what kind of things can possibly be leading to it, make sure I'm doing the right things in the offseason, doing the right things during OTAs, into training camp, just find ways to make sure I'm doing everything I can to be conscious of it. That's my No. 1 plan."

In wrapping up the season two days after the 24-21 NFC divisional playoff loss to the 49ers, LaFleur would not address the status of any of his coaches, including that of defensive coordinator Joe Barry. In this same news conference a year ago to wrap up the 2022 season, LaFleur was willing to say that he expected his coordinators and key staff members to return.

After another inconsistent season by the defense, LaFleur was noncommittal. Barry, like most members of LaFleur's staff, is believed to be under contract through the 2024 season. Typically, the Packers assistant coaches operate under a two-year, rollover contracts so they always have a year left until one side or the other declines the rollover.

"I know there's going to be a lot of long-term, big-picture questions," LaFleur said. "I'm not there yet, fellas. We're just starting the process."