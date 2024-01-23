Mike Tannenbaum evaluates the hiring of Adam Peters as Washington's new general manager and what it means for the future of the organization. (1:25)

What does Washington's hire of GM Adam Peters mean for the franchise? (1:25)

Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The news conference went smoothly, with new Washington general manager Adam Peters saying all the right things. Washington's leaders must be aligned in their vision; there's a lot of potential for growth; they want to build through the draft.

The tough part will be turning those words, and his vision, into reality for a franchise that hasn't had sustained success in more than three decades. Washington last won a playoff game following the 2005 season; it hasn't made the postseason in consecutive years since 1991-92 and hasn't finished with a winning record since 2016.

"Adam's a winner," Washington owner Josh Harris said at the news conference Tuesday, explaining why he targeted Peters.

Peters has been part of Super Bowl-winning organizations in New England and Denver and a Super Bowl runner-up in San Francisco, where he had been an assistant general manager since 2017.

He had been considered Washington's top target for a while. But he has taken over a major project in Washington.

Why did Peters pick Washington?

He had his choice of jobs, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders also interested. But those interviews never occurred. And, last year, Tennessee and Arizona wanted him, but he rejected their overtures.

Peters was entrenched in San Francisco, with only coach Kyle Shanahan and president of football operations/general manager John Lynch ahead of him on the football side.

But the Commanders have a new owner, the No. 2 pick in the draft and five picks in the top 100 -- in addition to cap room. Plus, Peters is Washington's top football executive.

Multiple league sources pointed to Washington as one of the most -- if not the most -- attractive job openings after the franchise's ownership change. Multiple league sources cited Harris, the cap space and draft picks plus a market they view as having untapped potential following 24 years of erosion under former owner Dan Snyder.

"All of those things were so appealing to me," said Peters, who signed a five-year contract. "This was the best opportunity in my mind in the NFL."

What does he think of the roster?

Washington finished 4-13 last season and will enter the offseason with plenty of holes to fill. Peters said he viewed the roster as having cornerstone players.

The Commanders have 44 players under contract -- though receiver Curtis Samuel's deal for 2024 voided, making him a free agent -- for 2024. While they have the most salary cap space in the NFL -- the exact amount will be determined later this offseason -- they also have to fill out a 90-man roster. Only the top 51 will count toward the cap when free agency opens, so they should still have a hefty amount of room to spend.

The Texans, with the second-most cap space, have 41 players under contract for 2024. Tennessee, with the third most, and New England, at four, have 53 and 54 players signed, respectively. In other words, Washington might have the most cap space, but it has a lot of spots to fill.

But the Commanders can create more than $15 million in cap space by releasing a handful of players, including tight end Logan Thomas and tackle Charles Leno Jr., if they desire.

"I believe there's a few cornerstone pieces in this roster," Peters said. But, he cautioned, "We have a lot of work to do."

He was referring to the evaluation process, but it will take time to build the roster. The Commanders have to make a decision on key free agents in addition to Samuel such as safety Kamren Curl, running back Antonio Gibson and corner Kendall Fuller.

What is he looking for in a head coach?

Among the names Washington has interviewed or will interview: Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Baltimore associate head coach/defensive line Anthony Weaver, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The key word from last week's news conference: aligned. That word was used seven times by either Harris or Peters when referring to not only themselves but the future head coach.

Owner Josh Harris is ready for new GM Adam Peters to build him a winner in Washington. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

If the Commanders do plan on selecting a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, it would make sense to hire an offensive-minded head coach. But Peters said they're not looking at it this way -- a sentiment that league sources echoed as well.

"It's not going to be offense; it's not going to be defense," Peters said. "It's going to be the best leader for this organization.

"You have to be very smart. You have to be very driven. There's so many different qualities that make up a great head coach and a great leader, but really it's just about being a great person, a great human being that people will follow."

Peters won't be making the decision alone. Washington's ownership group, including Magic Johnson, and advisers Bob Myers and Rick Spielman will be part of the process. Johnson was involved in interviews for the general manager position as well, quizzing candidates on leadership, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

What other key decisions must be made?

Peters must decide what he wants to do with the front office. Martin Mayhew, who had been the general manager the past three years, remains with the organization. He worked with Peters for four seasons in San Francisco. The only person fired, so far, in Washington has been head coach Ron Rivera.

On the field the biggest question remains what the team will do with the No. 2 pick in the draft. Peters didn't commit to anything, saying only it would be a decision made with whomever the Commanders hire as well as others in the organization.

The prevailing wisdom among multiple league sources is simple: Washington must select a quarterback. The Commanders do have Sam Howell under contract for the next two seasons, and he did start every game in 2023.

He struggled down the stretch, though it wasn't all his fault. Rivera said injuries along the offensive line and a challenging schedule -- five of Washington's last six games were against eventual playoff teams -- compounded Howell's issues.

"He's got the skill set to play in this league," Rivera said. "He can be a starting quarterback. Whoever's going to coordinate [in Washington], if they give him an opportunity to compete, I think he'll compete well."

But with multiple quarterbacks considered worthy of being one of the first three picks, including USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye, Washington will have strong options.

Peters said he sees similarities between Washington and San Francisco when he arrived there in 2017. And there's one carryover he expects to bring to Washington.

"We're going to be very process driven and diligent in who we select in free agency," Peters said. "But we're going to build through the draft here."