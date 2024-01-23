        <
          Experienced officiating crew to work Super Bowl

          • Kevin Seifert, ESPN Staff WriterJan 23, 2024, 01:11 PM ET
              Kevin Seifert is a staff writer who covers the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL at ESPN. Kevin has covered the NFL for over 20 years, joining ESPN in 2008. He was previously a beat reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Washington Times. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia. You can follow him via Twitter @SeifertESPN.
          The NFL has named Bill Vinovich as its lead referee for Super Bowl LVIII, Vinovich's third such assignment and his second in the past five years.

          The league has kept a tight circle of referees in recent seasons for its most important game of the year. In addition to Vinovich, referee Carl Cheffers has also worked two Super Bowls in that five-year time period, with Ron Torbert receiving the other assignment.

          Vinovich's regular-season crews typically average the fewest, or close to the fewest, flags per game. In 2023, his crew averaged 13.4 flags per game, tied for the seventh fewest, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          Vinovich also worked Super Bowls XLIX and LIV. His full crew for next month's game is as follows:

          Umpire: Terry Killens
          Down judge: Patrick Holt
          Line judge: Mark Perlman
          Field judge: Tom Hill
          Side judge: Allen Baynes
          Back judge: Brad Freeman
          Replay official: Mike Chase

          Perlman, Hill and Chase all have previous Super Bowl experience.