Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes break down the Raiders' decision to make Antonio Pierce head coach after his interim stint. (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

The Las Vegas Raiders are working to hire former Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as their new general manager, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Telesco, 51, was fired by the Chargers, along with coach Brandon Staley, on Dec. 15 after the Raiders defeated his former team 63-21 in a Thursday night game.

He had been the Chargers' general manager since 2013.

With Las Vegas, he will fill the role vacated when Dave Ziegler was fired, along with coach Josh McDaniels, on Nov. 1. Champ Kelly had been in the role since that time on an interim basis.

The Raiders filled their head-coach vacancy last week when they removed the interim tag from Antonio Pierce's title after he went 5-4 down the stretch.