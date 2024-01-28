Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers are facing off in the NFC Championship Game for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

It's the 19th conference championship appearance for the host 49ers, the most in the NFL, while the Lions are making just their second, tied for 30th all time, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Two seasons after winning three games, Detroit has a chance to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since it all began in January 1967. (The Lions last appeared in a league championship game in 1957.) San Francisco is looking to play in the Super Bowl for the third time this century and the eighth time overall.

Here are the biggest plays and top moments from the 2023 NFC Championship Game.