          NFL conference championship uniforms: Classic looks all around

          The San Francisco 49ers have a 7-3 record when wearing a gold-red-gold combination this season. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNJan 28, 2024, 08:00 AM ET

          NFL conference championship weekend includes not only strong personnel matchups, but uniforms too.

          In the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers are going with their classic red jerseys, while the Detroit Lions are wearing all white. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs return the same uniforms from the divisional round -- purple jerseys for the Ravens and white for the Chiefs.

          Here are the conference title game looks for each NFL team in action plus their records this season while wearing this specific combination:

          AFC Championship Game

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: Black

          2023 record: 1-1 (Win vs. Houston Texans in AFC divisional round. Loss vs. Indianapolis Colts in Week 3).

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Red

          2023 record: 5-1 (Wins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills. Loss vs. Denver Broncos).

          NFC Championship Game

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Gold

          2023 record: 7-3 (Wins vs. Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals [twice], Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers. Losses vs. Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams).

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          2023 record: 4-1 (Wins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints. Loss vs. Dallas Cowboys).