Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are set to go head-to-head in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs will appear in their sixth straight AFC title game. Patrick Mahomes will move up in the history books to be tied for the third-most conference championship starts by a quarterback since 1970, trailing only Tom Brady and Joe Montana, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Ravens are looking to advance to their first Super Bowl since the 2012 season, when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 after a power outage at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Here are the best moments from the 2023 AFC Championship Game.