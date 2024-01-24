J.J. Watt tells "The Pat McAfee Show" how the Chiefs' defense should try to slow down Lamar Jackson. (1:42)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Guard Joe Thuney was not on the field as the Kansas City Chiefs began practice Wednesday, and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter he was unlikely to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Thuney was a first-team All-Pro this season for the first time in his career. He led all NFL players in pass block win rate at 99.1%. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.

Thuney injured his pectoral muscle late in the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills last weekend. He was replaced by Nick Allegretti, who has started 13 games for the Chiefs in his five-year NFL career, including one this season.

"All the guys look at him like he's a starter, so everybody's got confidence that he can come in and do a nice job,'' coach Andy Reid said of Allegretti.

The Chiefs also practiced without five other starters: running back Isiah Pacheco (toe), guard Trey Smith (illness), linebacker Willie Gay (neck), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow) and safety Mike Edwards (concussion).

Pacheco, who rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' two playoff games, said he would "absolutely'' be ready to play against the Ravens.

Meanwhile, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that X-rays of Gay's neck revealed no major damage. Gay suffered the injury in Sunday's victory over the Bills.