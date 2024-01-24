Open Extended Reactions

Vic Fangio is out as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, who announced Wednesday that they have "mutually agreed to part ways" with the veteran assistant coach.

Fangio will now be the top target for the Eagles' vacant defensive coordinator position, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler, and a deal is expected.

"I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. "When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved.

"Now we turn our focus to 2024 and beyond with urgency as we identify the best candidate to lead our defense moving forward. We remain steadfastly committed to the development of our players and to building a winning team with sustained success."

Fangio, 65, worked with the Eagles for two weeks last year as a consultant, helping them prepare for Super Bowl LVII before eventually joining the Dolphins.

In their only season under Fangio, the Dolphins' defense improved from 18th in yards allowed per game in 2022 to 10th this season.

Fangio was the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 as the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator and has 36 years of NFL coaching experience.