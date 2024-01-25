Open Extended Reactions

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, over allegations of illegal sports betting while he played at LSU.

Louisiana State Police said the charges against Boutte, 21, include a felony count of computer fraud and a misdemeanor count of gambling prohibited for persons under 21. The investigation is ongoing, police said, with additional charges possible.

Investigators assigned to the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division found that Boutte bet on sports from April 6, 2022, until May 7, 2023, when he was 20. Boutte allegedly used an alias to get around the age requirement for placing sports wagers in Louisiana.

The alias account believed to be used by Boutte placed more than 8,900 wagers, with at least 17 bets on NCAA football games -- including at least six on LSU football, according to police.

The NFL declined to comment on Boutte's arrest.