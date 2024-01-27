Open Extended Reactions

Lamar Jackson is having a season to remember. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is on pace for career highs in passing yards and completion percentage and is the favorite to win his second NFL MVP.

The quarterback's season still isn't complete, though. After making quick work of the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs, Jackson and his top-seeded Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. It will be Jackson's first time in the conference title game. The former Louisville Cardinal is the only quarterback in the past 10 years to have captured MVP honors without a Super Bowl appearance.

Here's how the past six MVP quarterbacks fared in their first appearance in the conference title game.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2022, 2018 MVP

Debut title game: 2018 AFC Championship

The 2018 AFC Championship featured a heavyweight clash between the dynastic New England Patriots -- led by one of the game's icons in Tom Brady -- and the Chiefs, led by Mahomes in his first year as a starter. The signal-caller had an awesome season, when he accumulated over 5,000 yards passing and 50 touchdowns, but ultimately came up short in his first crack at the conference title with Brady and the Patriots prevailing in an overtime classic.

2021, 2020, 2014 MVP (as well as 2011)

Debut title game: 2010 NFC Championship

It took time for Rodgers to get his first chance at starting a conference championship game, no fault of his since he served as backup to Brett Farve for the first three years of his career. In his third year as a starter and sixth year in the league, Rodgers piloted the Packers to a 10-6 record and the NFC title game. Rodgers threw two interceptions in a defensive affair with the Chicago Bears, but reached the end zone on the ground as the Packers notched a 21-14 victory. Green Bay would capture the Lombardi Trophy weeks later -- the only Super Bowl title in Rodgers' decorated career.

Four-time MVP winner Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

2017 MVP (as well as 2010 and 2007)

Debut title game: 2001 AFC Championship

One of the game's all-time great players, Brady's first conference championship game appearance is hardly a footnote on a ridiculous résumé. Brady didn't play much in the 2001 AFC Championship Game, completing 12-of-18 passes for 115 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers before exiting late in the second quarter with an injury. Brady returned for the Super Bowl to orchestrate a winning drive to earn his first of seven rings.

2016 MVP

Debut title game: 2012 NFC Championship

Matt Ryan entered the 2012 playoffs 0-3 all time, but he guided a winning drive to notch his first win in the divisional round. Ryan and the Falcons couldn't get by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game, failing to score in the second half en route to a 28-24 defeat.

2015 MVP

Debut title game: 2015 NFC Championship

After consecutive exits in the divisional round, Newton put forth a mammoth 2015 season -- throwing for 35 touchdowns and adding 10 more on the ground. Powered by Newton's efforts, the Panthers marched to a 15-1 regular-season record. Newton starred in the Panthers' 49-15 NFC title game romp over the Arizona Cardinals, amassing 382 yards and three total touchdowns. However, Carolina's ill-fated trip to Levi's Stadium and the Super Bowl ended in a 24-10 setback to the Denver Broncos.

Cam Newton won the 2015 NFL MVP award, leading the Panthers to a 15-1 regular-season record. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

2013 MVP (as well as 2009, 2008, 2004 and 2003)

Debut title game: 2003 NFC Championship

The 2013 season marked the final of Manning's five career MVP awards, with his first taste of the conference title game coinciding with the honor. Manning was a six-year veteran by the time he made the 2003 championship game, where the Colts ran into Brady and the eventual champion Patriots. The New England defense smothered Manning, who was sacked four times and threw four interceptions in a 24-14 defeat.