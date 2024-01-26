Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will be without All-Pro guard Joe Thuney in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Ravens because of a pectoral injury.

Thuney, who was injured in last week's divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills, did not practice this week and was listed as out on the final injury report of the week.

Starting defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi will miss his second straight game because of a triceps injury.

The Chiefs listed four players as questionable against the Ravens: running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe), linebacker Willie Gay (neck), safety Mike Edwards (concussion) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip).

Pacheco, Gay and Edwards each missed at least one day of practice this week. Toney hasn't played since Week 15 against the New England Patriots.