Who has played for the most NFL teams?

Prior to leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs, Baker Mayfield played for four teams in an eight-month span.

The Cleveland Browns, who drafted Mayfield No. 1 overall in 2018, traded him to the Carolina Panthers on July 22, 2022. After appearing in seven games, Mayfield was benched and eventually cut by the Panthers, allowing him to sign with the Los Angeles Rams and fill in for the injured Matthew Stafford. After the season ended, Mayfield signed with the Bucs on March 15, 2023.

The 28-year-old exceeded all expectations during the 2023-24 season, setting career highs in passing yards (4,044), passing touchdowns (28) and completion percentage (64.3%).

It seems that Mayfield has found a home in Tampa and put an end to his journeyman days. However, some players spend their whole career bouncing around from team to team. Let's take a look at which players have suited up for the most teams in NFL history.

Shayne Graham, 10 teams

Over the course of Graham's 15-year NFL career, he played for 10 teams: the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. His longest stint was with Cincinnati, where he spent seven seasons and became a Pro Bowler (in 2005). Several of his stints were short-lived, as he was brought in as a short-term injury replacement. Graham was also signed by the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at various points throughout his career, but he never played a down for those teams. Graham finished his NFL career with 277 made field goals and an 85.5% field-goal percentage.

Tillie Voss, 10 teams

Voss played tackle and end in the NFL during the 1920s. Over the course of his nine-year NFL career, he played for 10 teams: the Buffalo All-Americans, Detroit Tigers, Akron Pros, Rock Island Independents, Toledo Maroons, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Panthers, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Dayton Triangles. This was obviously a different era, but that actually makes this record even more impressive, as there were significantly fewer teams in the league. As if his NFL career wasn't crazy enough, Voss also played professional basketball, suiting up for the seven ABL teams over a five-year span: the Detroit Pulaski Post, Rochester Centrals, Brooklyn Arcadians, Washington Palace Five, Detroit Cardinals, Fort Wayne Hoosiers and Chicago Bruins. Voss' claim to fame is being the first NFL player ejected from a game, as he and Frank Hanny were tossed after they exchanged punches.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, 9 teams

Fitzpatrick is one of the most notable journeymen in NFL history, becoming a fan favorite on many of the teams he joined. Over the course of his 17-year NFL career, the Harvard product suited up for the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders. He was known as a gunslinger with a penchant for big plays, earning him the nickname "Fitzmagic." He retired in 2022, having thrown for 34,990 yards (34th-most in NFL history) and 223 touchdowns (38th-most in NFL history). Fitzpatrick was selected in the seventh round (No. 250 overall) of the 2005 NFL draft, making his longevity even more impressive.

Josh McCown, 9 teams

Like Fitzpatrick, McCown bounced around quite a bit -- typically serving as a bridge quarterback or backup. Over the course of his 16-year NFL career, McCown played for the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. He also spent a season playing for the Hartford Colonials of the UFL (United Football League). Throughout his career, McCown threw for 17,731 yards and 98 touchdowns. In recent years, McCown has transitioned to coaching, starting at the high school level and then briefly serving as the Panthers' quarterbacks coach.

Andre Roberts, 9 teams

Roberts was a wide receiver and return specialist who played for the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers. He suited up for nine teams in 12 seasons -- most recently playing for the Panthers in 2022. Roberts' longest stint was with Arizona, where he spent three seasons (2010-2012). Early in his career, he was more involved as a receiver, but over his final six seasons, he was mainly returning kicks and punts. In 2018, he led the NFL in kick-return yards (1,174) and had the second most punt-return yards (324). In 2021, he led the NFL in kick-return yards once again, totaling 1,010 yards.

Jason Babin, 9 teams

Babin was a linebacker and defensive end who played for nine teams over the course of his 12-year NFL career: the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens. He's the only first-round pick on this list, as he was selected No. 27 overall by the Texans in the 2004 NFL draft. Babin was selected to two Pro Bowls, with the Titans in 2010 (after recording 12.5 sacks, 58 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles) and the Eagles in 2011 (after recording 18 sacks, 40 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles). He finished his career with 64.5 sacks, 374 tackles, 86 tackles for loss and 14 forced fumbles across 148 games.

Jim Kendrick, 9 teams

Like Voss, Kendrick played during the 1920s when there were significantly fewer NFL teams since the league was so new. He was an end who suited up for the Toledo Maroons, Canton Bulldogs, Louisville Brecks, Chicago Bears, Hammond Pros, Buffalo Bisons, Rochester Jeffersons, Rock Island Independents and New York Giants. He served as a player-coach for Louisville in 1923 and Buffalo in 1926. Kendrick was a two-time NFL champion, winning titles in 1922 with Canton and 1927 with the Giants. After his playing days, he became the head coach at St. Mary's University and later worked as an official at the collegiate level.

