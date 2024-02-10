What is the oldest NFL stadium? Soldier to SoFi in age

Open Extended Reactions

Soldier Field is about to turn 100 years old. It opened in 1924, and has been the Chicago Bears' stadium since 1971.

It is by far the NFL's oldest stadium. These days, many NFL organizations are opting to build new, flashy venues. Of the NFL's 30 stadiums, 21 were built in the past 25 years.

Let's take a look at each NFL stadium from oldest to newest.

Soldier Field, Chicago Bears, 1924

Since Soldier Field opened, it has been renovated a number of times -- most recently in 2003, which caused it to be delisted as a National Historic Landmark. The Bears played charity games there dating back to 1926, but the Chicago Cardinals were the first team to call Soldier Field their full-time home (in 1959). The Bears didn't move into Soldier Field full time until 1971.

Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers, 1957

Lambeau Field opened in 1957, and it's the oldest stadium that was built specifically to host an NFL team. It was originally called City Stadium, but renamed Lambeau Field in 1965 to honor Packers' founder, player and head coach Earl "Curly" Lambeau, who had just died. Lambeau led the Packers to six NFL championships. With 81,441 seats, it has the second-largest capacity among NFL stadiums.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs, 1972

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium opened Aug. 12, 1972. It has been updated a number of times, including a $375 million renovation in 2010. With a seating capacity of 76,416, it's the fourth-largest stadium in the NFL. It was selected as one of several venues to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Highmark Stadium, Buffalo Bills, 1973

Highmark Stadium opened in Orchard Park, New York, in 1973. It was originally called Rich Stadium (and has had several other names over the years, including New Era Field and Bills Stadium). However, it became Highmark Stadium in 2021 when the Bills reached a 10-year agreement with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. While its seating capacity was originally listed at 80,020, it has been reduced to 71,608 in recent years.

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans Saints, 1975

The Caesars Superdome opened in 1975, initially under the name Louisiana Superdome. In addition to being the home of the New Orleans Saints, the Superdome has hosted countless big events, including seven Super Bowls, five NCAA men's basketball championships and the annual Sugar Bowl.

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Dolphins, 1987

Hard Rock Stadium opened in 1987, and it's the home of the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes. It has hosted six Super Bowls, two World Series, four BCS National Championship Games, a College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the annual Orange Bowl and more. The stadium has had many names over the years, including Joe Robbie Stadium, Pro Player Park, Pro Player Stadium, Dolphins Stadium, Dolphin Stadium, Land Shark Stadium and Sun Life Stadium. The naming rights deal with Hard Rock Cafe extends through 2034.

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995

EverBank Stadium is the seventh-oldest NFL stadium, yet it's not even 30. It opened in 1995, and has had quite a few names over the years, including Jacksonville Municipal Stadium, Alltel Stadium, EverBank Field and TIAA Bank Field. It hosted the Super Bowl in 2005, and it's also the home of the annual Florida-Georgia rivalry game and the Gator Bowl.

Bank of America Stadium, Carolina Panthers, 1996

Bank of America Stadium was built in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1996, and it was renovated in 2007, 2014, 2019 and 2020. It is the home of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC as well as the Duke's Mayo Bowl. It was originally known as Carolinas Stadium and then was called Ericsson Stadium from 1996 through 2004.

FedEx Field, Washington Commanders, 1997

Originally known as Jack Kent Cooke Stadium, this stadium opened in 1997 and has been the home of the Washington team ever since. In the 2000s, FedEx Field had the largest seating capacity in the NFL (91,000). However, after the seating capacity was reduced in 2021, it now has the lowest in the league (58,000).

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Ravens, 1998

M&T Bank Stadium is the home of the Baltimore Ravens, but the stadium has also hosted the Army-Navy game, the Crab Bowl Classic (between Maryland and Navy) and more. The attendance record was set in 2012, when 71,547 people packed into the stadium to watch the Ravens defeat the Houston Texans in a divisional playoff game.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1998

From 1976 through 1997, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played their home games at Tampa Stadium (aka The Big Sombrero). However, it became clear that the Bucs needed an upgrade, and Raymond James Stadium opened in 1998. The USF Bulls also play their home games at Ray J, and the stadium has been the site of three Super Bowls (including Super Bowl LV, which the Buccaneers won, becoming the first team to win the Lombardi Trophy in their own stadium). Perhaps the most famous aspect of this stadium is the replica pirate ship in the north end zone.

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland Browns, 1999

Cleveland Browns Stadium opened in 1999 under the name FirstEnergy Stadium. Art Modell decided to move the Baltimore Ravens to Cleveland, and part of the agreement between Modell, the NFL and the city of Cleveland was that Cleveland Stadium would be demolished and a new stadium (Cleveland Browns Stadium) would be built in its place. Cleveland Browns Stadium and Allegiant Stadium (which opened in 2020) are the only venues that have never hosted a playoff game.

Nissan Stadium, Tennessee Titans, 1999

Nissan Stadium opened in 1999, and it's the home of the Tennessee Titans and Tennessee State Tigers as well as the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. It was previously known as Adelphia Coliseum, the Coliseum and LP Field. The Titans paused renovations in 2022, and there's a proposal to build a new stadium (New Nissan Stadium) that the team would move into in 2026.

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Bengals, 2000

Previously known as Paul Brown Stadium, Paycor Stadium opened in 2000 and has been the home of the Cincinnati Bengals ever since. In addition to hosting the Bengals' home games, Paycor Stadium also houses the team's practice and training facilities and administrative offices. The seating capacity is 65,515, and fans often refer to it as "The Jungle."

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2001

Acrisure Stadium, previously known as Heinz Field, is the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Panthers. The stadium opened in 2001, replacing Three Rivers Stadium. Acrisure Stadium has also hosted the NHL Winter Classic and NHL Stadium Series among other events.

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Broncos, 2001

Empower Field at Mile High opened in 2001, replacing Mile High Stadium. Mile High refers to the fact that Denver is 1 mile above sea level, which gives the Broncos a significant home-field advantage. Previously, this stadium went by many names, including Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Invesco Field at Mile High and Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Ford Field, Detroit Lions, 2002

In 2002, Ford Field opened and replaced the Pontiac Silverdome as the Detroit Lions' stadium. In addition to hosting the Lions, Ford Field is home of the USFL's Michigan Panthers, the Quick Lane Bowl, the Mid-American Conference championship game, the MHSAA state wrestling championships and the MCBA marching band state finals.

Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots, 2002

Gillette Stadium opened in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on May 11, 2002. It was originally known as CMGI Field, but that lasted less than three months and then Gillette stepped in. In addition to the New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium is home of the New England Revolution of the MLS. It has hosted many notable playoff games thanks to the Patriots' Super Bowl runs, and it's set to host several matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lumen Field, Seattle Seahawks, 2002

Lumen Field opened in July 2002 and in addition to being the home of the Seattle Seahawks, it's also where the Seattle Sounders (MLS), Seattle Sea Dragons (XFL) and OL Reign (NWSL) play their home games. It was previously named Seahawks Stadium, Qwest Field and CenturyLink Field before being renamed in 2020.

NRG Stadium, Houston Texans, 2002

In addition to being the home of the Houston Texans, the Texas Bowl and the Houston Livestock Show, NRG Stadium was also the site of this year's CFP National Championship game. This stadium has hosted two Super Bowls (XXXVIII and LI) and a number of the U.S. men's national soccer team matches. NRG Stadium is part of NRG Park, which also includes the NRG Astrodome, NRG Center and NRG Arena.

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Eagles, 2003

Opened in August 2003, Lincoln Financial Field is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles and Temple Owls. It has also hosted many Army-Navy football games, and will be the site of multiple FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. On Oct. 31, 2015, Lincoln Financial Field set its attendance record of 69,280 when No. 21 Temple lost to No. 9 Notre Dame.

State Farm Stadium, Arizona Cardinals, 2006

State Farm Stadium opened Aug. 1, 2006, and it was previously known as Cardinals Stadium and University of Phoenix Stadium. It has hosted three Super Bowls (XLII, XLIX and LVII), the CFP championship game (2016), the NFL Pro Bowl (2015) and the NCAA Final Four (2017), among other events.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Colts, 2008

Lucas Oil Stadium opened in August 2008, replacing the RCA Dome. It has a retractable roof and window, and a seating capacity of 63,000. In addition to being the home of the Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium hosts the NFL draft combine and Big Ten football championship game. In 2026 and 2029, it will host the NCAA Final Four as well.

AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, 2009

AT&T Stadium is often referred to as Jerry World after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Its 80,000 seating capacity is the highest of any NFL stadium, and it can expand to seat as many as 105,000. It set the NFL's regular-season attendance record in 2009 when 105,121 fans watched the Cowboys play the New York Giants. AT&T Stadium is known for its retractable roof and 175-feet HD videoboards. In addition to being the Cowboys' home, it hosts the Big 12 football championship game, Cotton Bowl Classic and Southwest Classic. It has also hosted the Super Bowl (XLV), CFP championship (2015), Rose Bowl (2021 due to COVID-19), NCAA Final Four (2014), NFL draft (2018) and NBA All-Star Game (2010).

MetLife Stadium, New York Giants and New York Jets, 2010

MetLife Stadium is home of the New York Giants and New York Jets -- one of only two stadiums to host more than one NFL team. It opened in April 2010 under the name New Meadowlands Stadium, and it was the most expensive stadium in the U.S. at the time. MetLife Stadium has hosted the Super Bowl (XLVIII), several International Champions Cup matches, the Army-Navy game and the NHL's Stadium Series. In 2026, it will host matches during the FIFA World Cup.

Levi's Stadium, San Francisco 49ers, 2014

Levi's Stadium opened July 17, 2014, and has been the home of the San Francisco 49ers ever since. It has hosted the Super Bowl (2016), CFP championship (2019), Pac-12 football championship (2014-2019) and NHL Stadium Series (2015). In 2026, it will host multiple matches during the FIFA World Cup.

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings, 2016

U.S. Bank Stadium opened July 22, 2016, replacing the Metrodome as the Minnesota Vikings' home. It has hosted the Super Bowl (LII), NCAA Final Four (2019) and ESPN X Games (2018), among other events. The seating capacity is 66,860, although it can be expanded to 73,000 for certain events. In 2023, The Athletic ranked all 30 NFL stadiums and U.S. Bank Stadium came in first by a wide margin.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Falcons, 2017

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened May 19, 2014, as a replacement for the Georgia Dome. It's the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC, as well as the SEC championship game and Peach Bowl. It has hosted the Super Bowl (LIII), CFP championship game (2018) and MLS Cup (2018). It will host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the CFP championship will return in 2025.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders, 2020

Allegiant Stadium is nearly the NFL's newest stadium, but it opened 39 days before the No. 1 stadium on this list. It cost $1.9 billion to build, making it the second-most expensive stadium in the world. It is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV Rebels as well as the Vegas Kickoff Classic and Las Vegas Bowl. It has also hosted the Pac-12 football championship game (2020, 2021), the NFL Pro Bowl (2021), the CONCACAF Gold Cup final (2021) and the Leagues Cup final (2021). It will host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 as well as three matches of the 2024 Copa América.

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, 2020

The NFL's newest stadium opened Sept. 8, 2020, in Inglewood, California. It's home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, who became just the second NFL team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in their own stadium in 2022. SoFi Stadium has also hosted the CFP championship (2023), WrestleMania 39 (2023) and the CONCACAF Gold Cup final (2023). In 2026, it will host matches during the FIFA World Cup.

Be sure to check out ESPN's NFL coverage, including the latest standings, in-depth analysis, breaking news, recruiting news and more!