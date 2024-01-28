Chris Berman sits down with Patrick Mahomes to discuss Tom Brady's legacy, the Chiefs' offensive success and possibly making a second consecutive Super Bowl. (2:27)

The Kansas City Chiefs are in Baltimore for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, and with them is Taylor Swift in Travis Kelce's family box -- which seems to grow in fame by the week.

Against the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City opened the scoring through Kelce, with Patrick Mahomes finding his tight end for a 19-yard score 7 minutes into the first quarter. The Kelce family box celebrated accordingly.

The Swift hype started earlier in the season when she first appeared at the Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears. Swift's cameo at Arrowhead Stadium confirmed rumors of her and Kelce dating. Kelce scored as Kansas City routed the Bears 41-10, kicking off a yearlong tracker of his performance when Swift is in attendance.

Entering Sunday, the Chiefs boast an 8-3 record when Swift is in attendance. Kelce has seen an uptick in performance when the entertainer is in the audience, averaging just over six catches and 75 yards per game. In games without Swift, the star tight end is averaging roughly the same amount of catches, but just 50 yards per game.

Swift's most recent appearance at the AFC divisional round coincided with one of Kelce's best outings this season. He found the end zone twice against the Buffalo Bills, helping the Chiefs to a dramatic 27-24 victory.