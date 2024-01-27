Stephen A. Smith says the manner in which Bill Belichick handled Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots has led to his struggles in finding a new coaching job. (1:45)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots are moving forward with plans to promote defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Patriots have informed other candidates that Covington is the choice, a source relayed to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The move was expected as Covington, 34, enters his eighth season with the Patriots. He has worked closely with first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, first as outside linebackers coach in 2019 and the past four seasons as defensive line coach.

Covington's solid work with the defensive line was reflected, in part, by the Patriots allowing a league-low 3.3 yards per carry in 2023. Third-year defensive lineman Christian Barmore also emerged as a breakout star.

In a further reflection of Covington's rise, the Arizona Cardinals had requested permission to interview him for their defensive coordinator vacancy last year. Covington also served as a defensive coordinator at the Senior Bowl last season.

With Covington expected to be named Patriots defensive coordinator, it increases the likelihood that much of the team's defensive staff remains intact, with the lingering question on what Steve Belichick and Brian Belichick -- the sons of former coach Bill Belichick -- decide to do.

Steve Belichick, the linebackers coach who called the plays in recent years, has earned the opportunity to remain on staff, according to Mayo. If he chooses to stay, the projection is that he would be a top aide/senior adviser to Mayo, with whom he developed a close relationship over the past decade.

Brian Belichick, the safeties coach, has also earned the opportunity to stay, per Mayo.

The Patriots are still interviewing candidates for offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, with that process expected to shift into a higher gear with in-person interviews this week.

Sports Illustrated first reported news of Covington's expected promotion.