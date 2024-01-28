Open Extended Reactions

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will play against the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's AFC Championship game despite a questionable tag for an ankle injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

For the Ravens, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Rock Ya-Sin are also both expected to play, according to a source. Humphrey is questionable with a calf injury while Ya-Sin is questionable with a knee injury. Humphrey missed the past two games with his injury.

The Chiefs will be without All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, who they ruled out on Friday due to a pectoral injury.