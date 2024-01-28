Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Nick Sirianni after the Eagles' abysmal end to the NFL season. (2:24)

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring former Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The move comes two days after the Eagles hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator in the first move of a coaching staff overhaul by Nick Sirianni.

Moore, 35, leaves Los Angeles after just one season. Before that, he was the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019-22.

He'll take charge of a Philadelphia offense that ranked seventh in the NFL in points per game (26.5) and eighth in total yards per game (354.4) this season.

After opening the season with 10 wins in their first 11 games, the Eagles collapsed down the stretch en route to an 11-6 record and a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

Moore's departure will leave a void in Los Angeles for new head coach Jim Harbaugh, whom the Chargers hired earlier this week.