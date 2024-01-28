Open Extended Reactions

The Buffalo Bills on Sunday named Joe Brady their offensive coordinator, removing the interim tag from his title.

Brady took over as interim offensive coordinator after Ken Dorsey was fired in mid-November.

The Bills finished the season by winning six of their final seven games after the change, averaging 380.7 yards and 27 points per game during their stretch.

The Bills won the AFC East title for the fourth straight season before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional-round of the playoffs.