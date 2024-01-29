Open Extended Reactions

After his viral appearance in Buffalo during the AFC divisional round last week, Jason Kelce was back supporting his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Jason attended the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, sitting in a suite for the second straight week.

Kansas City's 17-10 win sent them to their fourth Super Bowl in the past five years. After the game, Jason came down on the field and hugged his brother in an emotional embrace.

He told him, "Finish this motherf---er" as Travis yelled: "How bout it?"

Travis joked with his brother, asking him: "You keep your shirt on this time or what?"

Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles center tailgated with Bills Mafia and hopped into the crowd shirtless to drink with fans during the game.

On the most recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason said it was the first time he met Taylor Swift, prompting Jason's wife, Kylie, to tell him to be on his best behavior. However, Jason reminded her that he had the same energy when they first met.

"This is part of the Jason Kelce charm," Jason said as Travis laughed.