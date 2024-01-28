Sources: Browns hiring ex-Bills OC Dorsey as OC

Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to be their new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Dorsey replaces Alex Van Pelt, who served as Cleveland's offensive coordinator the past four seasons. Head coach Kevin Stefanski, however, has called the offensive plays for the Browns since taking over in 2020.

The Browns and Van Pelt, who also was the quarterbacks coach, parted ways earlier this month, as the team sought a new voice to work with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Bills fired Dorsey on Nov. 14 after Buffalo's offense struggled on the way to a 5-5 start. Buffalo rallied behind interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to win the AFC East title. The Bills took the interim tag off Brady's title Sunday.

Dorsey was elevated to Buffalo's offensive coordinator in 2022 when his predecessor, Brian Daboll, was hired as the head coach of the New York Giants. Dorsey previously served as the Bills' quarterbacks coach and was endorsed by star quarterback Josh Allen for the job when Daboll departed.

But under Dorsey this season, Buffalo's offense had failed to score more than 25 points since Week 4 while turnovers plagued Allen and the Bills.

In Cleveland, Dorsey will be charged with helping Watson regain his form after two uneven seasons with the Browns.

Since being traded to Cleveland, Watson has played in only 11 games over two seasons. He also has just a QBR of 41.9 (scale 0-to-100) with the Browns, ranking near the bottom of the NFL over that span. Watson is also returning from season-ending surgery to his right throwing shoulder.

Dorsey played quarterback for the Browns from 2006 to 2008.