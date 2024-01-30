Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is proud of his team's accomplishments in Year 1 under his leadership.

He helped turn around a franchise coming off three wins and led it to the divisional round of the playoffs and to its first AFC South title since 2019, but Ryans is also realistic. He knows that anything can change from year to year in the NFL, and the Texans have to "earn it again next year."

"Moving into the future and next year, we like where we are with the young nucleus of guys that we have," Ryans said. "I feel like we have a good group to build off of, and you still have to add more pieces. You're always adding and always looking to acquire talent and get better, and that's where we'll look to spend our offseason. Who can we find to help us get better."

The Texans finished the regular season 10-7 and topped the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round of the playoffs before falling to the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was a big part of that. He led the league in passing yards per game (274) for qualified quarterbacks and his 4,108 passing yards are the third-most ever for a rookie. He also became the first rookie since the merger to lead the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio (23-5).

Next, general manager Nick Caserio and Ryans intend to take the organization to the next level with key offseason acquisitions.

"We'll continue to support [Stroud], surround him with the right people to help him reach his potential," Ryans said. "The better he can get each and every single day, we'll continue to help C.J. along. But it helps most when a player has that drive, he has that inner will [and] spirit to continue to get better. That's the only thing that matters. When you have the right mindset -- no matter what happens -- he'll continue to get better."

The Texans have roughly $61.86 million in projected cap space, the fourth-most according to Roster Management System. But they have many impending free agents on both sides of the ball who started at least 10 games. The defensive side had the second-most snaps (5,271) from players in a contract year, per ESPN Stats & Information.

The Houston Texans know they have a foundational piece in quarterback C.J. Stroud to build around, but there's a lot of work ahead in the offseason. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard, tight end Dalton Schultz, running back Devin Singletary, wide receiver Noah Brown, cornerback Steven Nelson, right tackle George Fant, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and their linebacker duo of Blake Cashman and Denzel Perryman top the list of free-agent starters.

Greenard was tied for 10th in sacks (12.5) in the NFL and had the sixth-best pass rush win rate of 22.4%. Nelson's four interceptions were second on the team, as were his 12 passes defensed. He also returned an interception for a touchdown in the wild-card win. Cashman, who earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors 15 tackles (two for loss) in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, led the Texans in tackles with 106.

Singletary ultimately took over as the starter by season's end and rushed for 819 yards and five touchdowns on 177 carries. He also had the Texans' three 100-yard games this season.

"Everything I believe in, it starts up front with the rush and also with the offensive line and protecting," Ryans said. "So, we'll continue to build with our fronts. Start at the front and build backwards, that's how I envision it, and [Greenard] had a really great year."

With Rankins (who had six sacks) and Greenard entering free agency, the Texans will be put into a situation where they will have to see if they want to invest in the duo and compete with the open market.

Greenard would love to return, but following the playoff loss he said "It's not up to me."

"They know I love Houston. I definitely would love to come back," Greenard said. " At this point, I can't do much more. ... I'm definitely appreciative, if it is the last time [I play for the Texans], of the opportunity Houston gave me."

The Texans currently have eight picks at their disposal. They traded away this year's first-round pick to acquire Will Anderson Jr. at Pick 3 in 2023, but they do have the No. 23 pick and an extra fourth-rounder from Cleveland. They will not have have a sixth-round pick, but they do have New Orleans' seventh-rounder.

"I'm really excited to see how much this team is going to grow," Stroud said. "Like DeMeco said, we've got to find some way to get back to that moment and win that [playoff] game. A lot of experience was made this year, and things like that, so I'm super, super excited for the future."