Many Kansas City Chiefs fans will book flights from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) to Las Vegas International Airport (LAS) in February to watch the defending Super Bowl champions attempt to repeat against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

But Chiefs fans won't be the only ones making the estimated three-hour flight to Sin City.

Fans of Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift -- who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce -- will also attend to see Kansas City potentially win another Super Bowl.

Ahead of Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl appearance since 2020, American Airlines decided to do something special to honor Chiefs Kingdom and the Swifties.

"You could say that after [Sunday's] games, we are in our football era, and we are thrilled to provide additional direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas," American Airlines told The Associated Press in a statement making references to Swift's music. "To our customers who are huge sports fans, look what you made us do."

The airline decided to take things a step further by tailoring their flight numbers to figures associated with the Chiefs.

American Airlines is offering a trio of Flight 15s -- dedicated to quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- one from Kansas City to Las Vegas and two returning flights from Sin City back to the barbecue hot spot.

American Airlines is also allowing Swifties to be a part of the thrill. There will be two opportunities to fly Flight 1989 from Kansas City to Las Vegas on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 -- a nod to the songstress, who was born in 1989 and has a hit album by the same name. There will also be a Flight 87 dedicated to Kelce that returns to Kansas City from Las Vegas after the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

American is also offering a Flight 1521 that combines Mahomes' and Chiefs safety Mike Edwards' numbers that departs from Kansas City and lands in Las Vegas.