KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Defensive end Charles Omenihu tore an ACL in Sunday's AFC Championship Game and won't be available to play in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers, his former team, according to multiple reports.

Omenihu appeared to confirm the news via his X account, posting an emoji of a broken heart.

Omenihu had a career-high seven sacks this season, his first with the Chiefs, despite missing the first six games with an NFL suspension. He had a strip sack of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday before leaving with the injury.

The Chiefs played against the Ravens without starting defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, who was placed on injured reserve before the game with a triceps injury. Nnadi also won't play in the Super Bowl.

Omenihu, 26, joined the Chiefs this season as a free agent after four NFL seasons split between the Houston Texans and 49ers. Omenihu in those seasons had a total of 11.5 sacks, including 4.5 for the 49ers in 2022.

The nature of Omenihu's injury was first reported by Bleacher Report.