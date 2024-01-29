Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Chargers are working to hire Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz as their general manager, sources told Adam Schefter on Monday.

Hortiz will be paired with new coach Jim Harbaugh, who was hired by the team last week.

Hortiz has been with the Ravens for the past 26 years, beginning as a football personnel assistant in 1998 and in his current role since 2019. As director of player personnel, he oversees both college and pro scouting for the Ravens, helping general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh, Jim's brother.

In Jim Harbaugh's last NFL stint, with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, he had a fractured relationship with general manager Trent Baalke and the team's leadership, leading to his departure to Michigan before his contract ended.

Hortiz and Harbaugh's relationship -- most importantly who has the final say in personnel decisions -- will be among the biggest questions that Harbaugh and the team's leadership will have to answer.

Hortiz would replace Tom Telesco, who was the Chargers' general manager for the past 11 seasons. Telesco, along with coach Brandon Staley, was fired on Dec. 15, a day after the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Chargers 63-21. Telesco has since been hired by the Raiders as their new general manager.

Harbaugh and Hortiz will be tasked with turning around a Chargers team that finished 5-12 this season and is projected to be $54.2 million over the salary cap next season.