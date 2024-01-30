Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Less than a week after hiring their head coach, the Atlanta Falcons finalized their coordinators -- with a heavy Los Angeles Rams flair.

The Falcons announced former Rams assistant head coach Jimmy Lake as their defensive coordinator Monday, joining new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who also came over from the Rams, where he was quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

They'll reunite with new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who was hired from the Rams last week after serving as the team's defensive coordinator since 2021.

Lake was the head coach at the University of Washington from 2020 to '21 after being in various assistant roles for six seasons prior to that, including as defensive coordinator for two seasons in 2018-19.

Lake has prior NFL experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, coaching the defensive backs. Lake and Morris worked together in Tampa Bay.

The Falcons also officially announced the retention of special teams coordinator Marquice Williams on Monday.

Sources told ESPN the team also plans on retaining running backs coach Michael Pitre and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford from the previous staff.