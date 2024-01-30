Snoop Dogg suggests the Steelers are playing "too basic" and are in need of a fresh outlook next season. (1:18)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to hire former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Smith was fired as head coach of the Falcons after the season following a 7-10 season. Smith finished 21-30 in his three seasons with the team.

Before being hired by the Falcons, he was the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator for two seasons (2019-20). Those Titans teams finished third (2,223 yards in 2019) and second (2,690 yards in 2020) in rushing yards with running back Derrick Henry leading the way.

NFL Network first reported the news of Smith's expected hiring by the Steelers.