Ben Johnson is opting to remain with the Detroit Lions as their offensive coordinator rather than pursue the head-coaching vacancies with the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sources told Schefter that some teams balked at Johnson's asking price to be a head coach.

Commanders officials were en route to Detroit for a meeting with Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn when they got word that Johnson was staying with the Lions, sources told Schefter. While the abrupt pivot by Johnson was considered "surprising" by several league sources, he was not considered a lock for the Washington job, despite his strong reputation as a coordinator and a loyal coach, the sources said. The Commanders' leadership team remains eager to meet with the respected Glenn, who is one of several candidates the team is expected to consider for its head-coach vacancy, the sources said.

Johnson, 37, has been the Lions' offensive coordinator the past two seasons. This season, the Lions finished third in total yards (6,712) and fifth in points scored (461) as they reached the NFC Championship Game. In addition, quarterback Jared Goff has experienced a career revival under Johnson.

Johnson had also interviewed for the head-coaching vacancies with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers before those jobs were filled by Raheem Morris, Dave Canales and Jim Harbaugh, respectively.

Johnson has been with the Lions since 2019 when he was an offensive quality control coach. He was the team's tight ends coach in 2020 and 2021, also adding passing game coordinator duties in 2021 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.