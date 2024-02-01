Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are hiring Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson to be their defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

The two sides are nearing a deal to make Wilson the first coach to be added to Brian Callahan's staff.

Wilson just completed his 12th season as an NFL coach, and ninth leading defensive backs at the pro level. He spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served as defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs (2022) and a defensive backs coach (2021).

Wilson helped Philadelphia establish the NFL's No. 1 pass defense (179.8 ypg), leading to a Super Bowl LVII appearance.

Before working for the Eagles, Wilson spent four years with the New York Jets (2017-20).

During Wilson's four seasons with the Jets, he served as the passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach (2019-20) and defensive backs coach (2017-18). He guided safety Marcus Maye to a career year in 2020 (single-season best 88 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 11 passes defended) and safety Jamal Adams to two consecutive Pro Bowls (2018-19).

Wilson first joined the NFL coaching ranks with the St. Louis Rams (2012-16) following a four-year stint as a pro scout with the Chicago Bears (2008-11).

Wilson signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2004. He was signed to Washington's practice squad before suffering a season-ending injury.

ESPN's Dan Graziano contributed to this report.