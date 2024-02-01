Open Extended Reactions

MOBILE, Ala. -- Former Marshall running back Rasheen Ali suffered a ruptured biceps tendon at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

Ali rushed for 1,135 yards and had 16 total touchdowns in 2023. He missed most of the 2022 season because of injury, but he came back for the final three games of the season and rushed for 273 yards with one touchdown.

As a freshman, Ali was one of the nation's top running backs in the 2021 season. He rushed for 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns on 250 carries.

The biceps injury will likely keep Ali from participating in NFL combine workouts. But Ali might be able to return for the 2024 season.

Ali is ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s seventh-ranked prospect for the 2024 class. Scouts Inc. ranks Ali as the No. 124 overall prospect and projects him to be selected near the end of Round 4.

NFL Network first reported Ali's injury.