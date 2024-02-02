Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Even the NFL's top-ranked offense has room to improve.

The Dolphins led the league in yards per game in 2023, on the strength of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill. But their passing game floundered down the stretch, in which they failed to crack 250 passing yards in six of their final eight games, including the playoffs.

In part, Miami's drop-off from the 287.4 yards it averaged in the first half of the season can be explained by the improved competition it faced, particularly in December. It also was forced to play without Hill or fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle in three of its final four regular-season games.

The experience has made finding a third receiving option more of a priority this offseason.

Hill and Waddle dominated in terms of targets and yards; 171 for 1,799 yards for Hill and 104 for 1,014 for Waddle. Miami's next-leading receiver was tight end Durham Smythe, with 35 catches for 366 yards on 43 targets. Wide receivers Cedrick Wilson and Braxton Berrios combined for 534 yards.

The third receiving option doesn't necessarily have to be a wide receiver; it's more of a concept than a concrete position. But it would benefit Tagovailoa, and the Dolphins' offense, to identify and develop a reliable pass-catcher behind Hill and Waddle.

Here are a few options:

In house

Considering Berrios and River Cracraft 's impending free agency, Miami must make additions to its wide receivers room regardless of who is currently slated to return. The Dolphins enter the offseason with Hill, Waddle, Wilson and 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma on their roster.

Ezukanma's career has not yet taken off despite a promising 2022 preseason. He spent most of the 2023 season on injured reserve with a neck injury, but he offers size and versatility if he's able to stay healthy.

Getting RB De'Von Achane to catch a few more passes would bolster Miami's offense. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

But the Dolphins were intent last season on getting targets to a player not in their receivers room -- running back De'Von Achane, who finished with 37 targets in 11 games. The rookie was unpolished as a route runner but is one of the most dynamic players in the league with the ball in his hands. An offseason of fine-tuning would turn him into a dangerous safety valve in the passing game.

Free agency

The presence of Hill and Waddle means Miami won't have to spend big in free agency. There are only so many targets to go around, so players suc as Tee Higgins, Calvin Ridley or even Gabriel Davis aren't likely in the Dolphins' plans (or price range).

But a player such as Kendrick Bourne, who last played for the New England Patriots in 2023, could fit the mold. He may be available at a discount after tearing his ACL in Week 8 and is a good route-runner who played for a bad Patriots offense the past two seasons. Tyler Boyd is also a free agent after recording 6,000 yards in eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Draft

The Dolphins own six picks in this year's draft, including a first-round pick -- which they haven't had since 2021.

Mel Kiper Jr. has receivers Adonai Mitchell and Troy Franklin out of Texas and Oregon, respectively, going after Miami's pick at No. 21 overall. But with more prevalent issues on their offensive line, it's not likely the Dolphins go after a receiver in the first round.

But Georgia's Ladd McConkey or North Carolina's Devontez Walker could be options on day two, as could Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk.

Or, the Dolphins could opt for Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who has eclipsed 600 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. He's a converted edge rusher but is explosive as a ball-carrier -- something coach Mike McDaniel values.

Adding a reliable third option is not necessarily at the top of Miami's to-do list this offseason, but it should be close if it hopes to reach the next step in its rebuild and start winning playoff games.