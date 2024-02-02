Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk break down the Titans' hiring of Brian Callahan as head coach. (1:41)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are closing on a deal to make Bill Callahan their offensive line coach, a source told ESPN.

The news was first reported by Cleveland.com.

If confirmed, Bill Callahan will get the chance to work in Tennessee alongside his son, former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who was recently hired to be the Titans head coach.

It would be the first time in NFL history that a head coach has hired his father.

"I don't know how many fathers and sons have been head coaches in the NFL," Brian Callahan said at his introductory news conference last week. "I don't think it's many. You want to be like your dad."

Bill Callahan spent the past four seasons as the offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns. He was a key part of building a dominant Browns offensive line that included All-Pro selections Jack Conklin at right tackle and guard Joel Bitonio.

The Titans submitted a request for permission to interview Bill Callahan, and Cleveland obliged.

Brian Callahan has long expressed a desire to work with his father. Now the two can together try to fix a Titans offensive unit that allowed 64 sacks last season, tied for the third most in the NFL.