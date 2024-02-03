Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN Saturday.

The Bucs completed interviews with their candidates early Friday morning and Coen publicly emerged as the favorite. But sources said then that details were still being worked out with the University of Kentucky as Coen was still under contract as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Terms of the deal weren't immediately available, nor what arrangements needed to be made with Kentucky.

Coen was an attractive hire for the Bucs as he had previously worked in Sean McVay's system, serving as the Los Angeles Rams' assistant wide receivers coach from 2018-2019, assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020 and offensive coordinator in 2022, with stints at Kentucky as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021 and in 2023.

The Bucs' offense that they ran under now-departed offensive coordinator Dave Canales in 2023 was a system derived from Shane Waldron's Seattle Seahawks offense. Waldron had worked with McVay for four seasons before bringing his system to Seattle. After spending the last year learning a new offense under Canales, the Bucs felt it was ideal to keep an offense as close to last year's as possible for continuity.

Coen's arrival in Tampa is an important piece to the Bucs potentially re-signing quarterback Baker Mayfield as the two worked together in Los Angeles in 2022. It could also help re-sign Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans, given Evans expressed a high degree of satisfaction with the system last year. Both indicated they'd like to return to Tampa if it can be worked out financially and the Bucs would love for them both to return as well.

