Open Extended Reactions

Kliff Kingsbury, who was close to becoming the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator earlier this week, is now a leading candidate for the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator job, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Kingsbury was one of a handful of people who interviewed for the Raiders' position, and sources had said Thursday that Kingsbury was expected to take the job. However, a breakdown in talks was cited as the reason for why he withdrew his name from consideration.

Kingsbury worked last fall with USC's Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, as the Trojans' quarterbacks coach and senior offensive analyst.

He also drafted Kyler Murray when he was head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and coached Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield in college when he was the head coach at Texas Tech.