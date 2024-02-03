Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins hired Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday, ending a 10-day long coaching search.

Weaver most recently served as the defensive line coach and associate head coach for the Baltimore Ravens, where he'd been since 2021. The former second round pick played for the Ravens and Houston Texans during his seven-year NFL career.

The Dolphins hired Vic Fangio last year after firing Josh Boyer, but parted ways with Fangio this offseason. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles' staff soon after.

The club later released a statement, from coach Mike McDaniel, lauding Weaver, who "has a proven resume of success, built on his personal investment in his players. Most importantly, he shares our belief that player development is the cornerstone to both team building and sustained excellence."

Weaver has coached in the NFL since 2012, mainly as a defensive line coach with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Texans and Ravens.

He will take over a Dolphins defense that ranked 10th in yards allowed per game and seventh in rushing yards allowed in 2023. But their defense might undergo some changes over the next few months; defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is a free agent this offseason, as are linebacker Jerome Baker and safety DeShon Elliot.

Cornerback Xavien Howard is Miami's longest tenured player, but there is a possibility he does not return to the team in 2024.

Weaver has a pedigree off success as the Ravens' run game coordinator. Since he took over in 2021, Baltimore has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards in the NFL.