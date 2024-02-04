Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes break down the Raiders' decision to make Antonio Pierce head coach after his interim stint. (1:47)

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Luke Getsy as their next offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler late Saturday night, confirming a report.

Getsy, 39, who held the same post with the Chicago Bears, had a strong interview with team officials, and will take over the playcalling job that appeared on its way to former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, before talks ended.

Getsy was fired in Chicago on Jan. 10, after the club decided to shake up the staff, but keep head coach Matt Eberflus for the 2024 season. The Bears finished 7-10, tied for last place in the NFC North with the Minnesota Vikings.

Kingsbury was set to join Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce's staff until a breakdown in contract talks ended that pursuit Saturday, agent Erik Burkhardt told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kingsbury, who coached the Cardinals for four seasons until he was fired after the 2022 season, has now emerged as a candidate for the same job with the Washington Commanders, sources told Schefter earlier Saturday.

Player frustrations over the Bears' offense showed several times during the 2023 season, beginning in Week 3 when quarterback Justin Fields pointed to "coaching" as the reason behind his "robotic" play. Wide receiver DJ Moore also indicated a lack of consistent explosive plays caused Chicago to fall short. Ultimately, Getsy paid the price.

"The growth and the development of the offense, to me, needed to be better than what it was," Eberflus said after the season. "You look at the passing game, certainly that's one aspect of it. And that's where it is. We decided to move on from that."

Getsy's offense in Chicago ranked 17th in offensive points per game (20.4), which is its highest mark since ranking 11th in 2018, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. The passing offense improved from 32nd to 27th (182.1 yards per game) while the Bears owned the NFL's No. 2 rushing offense (141.1 YPG).

The Raiders finished 8-9 last season. Though they scored 357 points, their quarterbacks combined for a 80.1 QBR rating.

