Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested Saturday in Tyler, Texas, on a DWI charge, according to online jail records.

Mahomes, the father of the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback, is facing a charge of Driving While Intoxicated 3rd Or More with his bond being set at $10,000. He was released from the Smith County Jail on Sunday afternoon.

His arrest comes just a week before his son is set to play against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Mahomes pleaded guilty to a previous DWI arrest in Texas in 2018 and was sentenced to 40 days in jail.

Mahomes, a former major league pitcher, played for six teams over 11 seasons from 1992 to 2003.