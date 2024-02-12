Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second consecutive year, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

After securing one Lombardi Trophy between 1969 and 2019, the Chiefs have now won three since 2020.

Kansas City becomes the first team to go back-to-back since the New England Patriots won the 2004 and 2005 Super Bowls. It was the longest drought between repeat champions in NFL history. Current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid faced the Patriots as coach of the Philadelphia Eagles when New England won its second straight.

Here's a look back at what the world was like the last time a team won back-to-back Super Bowls -- Feb. 6, 2005.

Shrek and Donkey own the box office

There wasn't a hotter film in 2004 than "Shrek 2," a sequel that includes Shrek meeting Fiona's parents and a rocking performance from the Fairy Godmother.

Released in May, "Shrek 2" reached just over $900 billion box office sales in 2004. It was the highest-grossing animated film worldwide until Toy Story 3 passed it in 2010 as the highest-grossing domestic animated film.

"Shrek 2" remains 28th on the list of lifetime grosses for any film.

LeBron James in midst of sophomore season

LeBron James dunks the ball during the 2005 NBA All-Star Game, played two weeks after the Patriots Super Bowl win. (Photo by Bill Frakes/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

While the Patriots were rolling off two straight Super Bowl wins, James, who is currently in his 21st season, was in the second year of his career.

The then-Cleveland Cavaliers star had appeared in 44 games, averaging 25.3 points, 7.6 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals a game. The Cavaliers had a 27-17 record and finished 42-40.

James missed the playoffs for the second straight season, but earned his first ever All-Star Game selection.

R&B dominates the charts

The Billboard Hot 100's top three tracks were all sung by R&B artists.

Mario's "Let Me Love You" sat at No. 1, followed by Ciara's "1, 2 Step" at No. 2 and Destiny's Child "Soldier" at No. 3. Usher, who performed during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII, had three songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including "My Boo" and "Caught Up."

Rap had a solid presence in the top 10, too -- 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and The Game all had tracks appear. Kelly Clarkson rounded out the top 10 with "Since U Been Gone" at No. 9 and "Breakaway" at No. 10.

YouTube debuts

A week after Super Bowl XXXVIII, one of the most influential websites of the 21st century went live: YouTube.

The founders, Jawed Karim, Chad Hurley and Steve Chen, launched the site on Valentine's Day 2005. Karim posted the first ever video in April 2005, an 18 second clip of him at the San Diego Zoo.

Motorola Razr flips onto the scene

Paris Hilton often made sure to show off her pink Motorola Razr on various occasions (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage for MOTOROLA)

There aren't many cellphones as iconic as the Motorola Razr V3, a flip phone released in late 2004.

It was the first Motorola phone to adopt the Razr moniker and became one of the hottest phones of the 2000s.