Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning didn't only serve as a coach for the NFC Pro Bowlers; he also played the role of a battle rapper over the weekend.

Viral YouTube sensation rapper Deshawn Raw, also known as "Supa Hot Fire," has been ruining rap careers (pun intended) left and right for about 10 years.

It might be safe to say that the rapper might've just ended Manning's rap career.

The two faced off in a rap battle at center field, where Manning -- nicknamed "Eazy E" -- won the coin toss over Raw. But since Raw is the reigning champion of his "Supa Hot" rap battles, he picked who rapped first, going with Manning.

The former quarterback started the battle with a verse referencing the two Super Bowl titles he won with the Giants in 2008 and 2012.

"Supa Hot Fire, you know what's better than your battle game? Two Super Bowl rings," Manning said.

The next round, Manning was penalized in the battle for "roughing the rapper" -- touching his opponent -- resulting in him having to participate in the battle 15 yards away.

Manning redeemed himself in the battle with a bar for the ages.

"I'm Eli Manning, I'm nice. Tom Brady's the GOAT, sike! I beat him twice!"

Manning and the Giants defeated Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII 17-14 to end New England's perfect season. Four seasons later, in Super Bowl XLVI, the Giants denied the Patriots a title with a 21-17 victory.

Giants defensive tackles held the quarterback-turned-rapper back after his line about defeating the New England Patriots twice with Brady under center.

But in the end, Supa Hot Fire defeated Manning after a joke that ended with him tossing a ball that Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb caught. It brought Manning the first loss of his battle rap career.