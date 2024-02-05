Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are working to hire Shane Bowen to be their defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

Bowen replaces Wink Martindale after six seasons with the Tennessee Titans, the final three as their defensive coordinator. The Giants and Martindale had an ugly parting of ways following this past season.

New York's extensive search took a slight detour before landing on Bowen. He was one of eight known candidates to interview. Dennard Wilson, who was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Titans, had two meetings with the Giants and was well regarded. Bobby Babich was also believed to be high on coach Brian Daboll's list.

Babich was promoted to defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills last week after working as their linebackers coach. Daboll and Giants general manager Joe Schoen worked with Babich in Buffalo.

Bowen, 37, was the defensive play-caller under coach Mike Vrabel for the past three seasons in Tennessee. His Titans defenses ranked 12th, 23rd and 17th.

He previously worked as the outside linebackers coach and was credited for his part in the development of Pro Bowl edge rusher Harold Landry III.

The Giants parted ways with Martindale after this past season, the result of a contentious relationship with Daboll that didn't end well. Martindale got out of the final year of his contract and is free to join any team. The Giants don't have to pay him the remaining $3.25 million he was owed for 2024.

Bowen is the second coordinator Daboll has replaced this offseason. He fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey the day after the season and eventually replaced him with former New York Jets assistant Michael Ghobrial.

It is all part of a massive turnover of the coaching staff this offseason. The Giants also fired offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and replaced him with Las Vegas Raiders line coach Carmen Bricillo.

Tight ends coach Andy Bischoff left in a lateral move to join Jim Harbaugh's staff with the Los Angeles Chargers, running backs coach Jeff Nixon took a job at Syracuse and strength and conditioning coach Craig Fitzpatrick went to the University of Florida.