Open Extended Reactions

ESPN is excited to offer extensive on-air coverage of Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs from Las Vegas, Nevada. Here is what fans can expect from ESPN's programming schedule.

What is ESPN's Super Bowl Sunday lineup?

On Super Bowl Sunday, ESPN's operation will be headquartered inside Allegiant Stadium.

7 a.m. ET

Fans can kick off Super Bowl LVIII with SportsCenter, which will lead into Postseason NFL Countdown. On ESPN+, NFL Matchup's final episode of the season will be available, previewing Super Bowl LVIII.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET

Postseason NFL Countdown will air its season finale from inside Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl LVIII Sunday, expanding to four hours.

10:30 p.m. ET

Chris Berman will be in his customary position on the field post Super Bowl LVIII, as he hosts NFL Primetime with two-time Super Bowl Champion Booger McFarland and Alex Smith. Players from the winning team will join the show.

11:30 p.m. ET

Immediately After Super Bowl LVIII, SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will provide extensive postgame coverage. Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark and former NFL player and seasoned front office veteran Louis Riddick will join the program from Las Vegas. Tim Hasselbeck will be in studio with SVP in Washington D.C.

Other

ESPN's YouTube channel will also host a livestream reaction following the game, with Tyler Fulghum, Liz Loza and Spencer Hall. On ESPN Radio, Super Bowl champion Je'Rod Cherry and former All Pro LB Chad Brown join Aaron Goldhammer for a recap of all the action.

What else is ESPN offering during Super Bowl Week?

ESPN's set will overlook the Las Vegas strip, as First Take, NFL Live, SportsCenter and ESPN Bet originate from Beer Park on Thursday and Friday. The Pat McAfee Show will be located inside Radio Row, Wednesday through Friday.

Mina Kimes, Domonique Foxworth, Adam Schefter, Bill Barnwell and Kevin Clark will all be releasing episodes of their podcasts during the week of Super Bowl LVIII, recapping the road to the title game and previewing Super Bowl LVIII. In Las Vegas on Thursday, Mina Kimes and Domonique Foxworth will be co-hosting a live show at the Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club that will feature Bill Barnwell, Kevin Clark and more.

Where can I access other ESPN Super Bowl content?

For fans seeking Super Bowl information at all hours of the day, ESPN platforms will offer analysis, news, interviews and predictions on additional networks, ESPN Digital, ESPN.com, ESPN+, ESPN Audio, Andscape and more.