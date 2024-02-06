Tom Brady joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to give his thoughts on new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo. (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Longtime NFL offensive assistant Ben McAdoo is being hired by the New England Patriots to work under a revamped staff led by first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and first-year offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, a source confirms.

McAdoo, 46, has a connection with Van Pelt from their time together on the Green Bay Packers' staff in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. McAdoo was the quarterbacks coach at the time, working with Aaron Rodgers, while Van Pelt was the team's running backs coach.

McAdoo's background in offense, coupled with his experience as a head coach for the New York Giants (2017-18) -- albeit a shorter-than-expected stint that led to his firing 12 games into his second season -- are viewed as potential assets to Mayo and Van Pelt, according to sources familiar with the team's decision-making.

His work with quarterbacks could be notable in New England, which owns the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft and could be used on a signal-caller.

Some of McAdoo's most successful work with quarterbacks came when he was Giants offensive coordinator under head coach Tom Coughlin in 2014, and he was credited with helping quarterback Eli Manning turn things around. Manning had thrown an NFL-high 27 interceptions the prior season, but under McAdoo, Manning threw 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2014 and then 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2015. McAdoo had benched Manning in 2017, a decision that contributed to the Giants' decision to move on from him as head coach despite having qualified for the playoffs in his first season in charge.

McAdoo most recently served as Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator (2022), Dallas Cowboys consultant (2021) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach (2020).

NFL Network first reported the Patriots' plans to hire McAdoo.