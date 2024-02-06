Open Extended Reactions

Former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry was not out of work for long.

Less than two weeks after he was fired following three seasons in Green Bay, Barry will join the Miami Dolphins' coaching staff, a source confirmed. Barry will return to his roots and coach linebackers.

In his final season as Packers defensive coordinator, Barry's unit ranked 17th overall in yards allowed but was 10th in points allowed. However, the unit ranked 28th and 26th in rushing yards allowed the last two seasons.

NFL Network was first to report Barry's hiring by the Dolphins.

Barry will replace Anthony Campanile, who coincidentally is expected to join the Packers as their new linebackers coach, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Campanile had interviewed twice for the Dolphins' defensive coordinator position, but his contract expired after the 2023 season.

The Dolphins hired former Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach and associate head coach Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator last week, after parting ways with Vic Fangio in January. Fangio was later hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as their new defensive coordinator.

Campanile is one of several hires the Packers have made since they brought in Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley as their new defensive coordinator last week. He reportedly will bring defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase with him from Boston College.

A source told ESPN that Hafley and coach Matt LaFleur have retained Packers secondary coach Ryan Downard and pass rush specialist Jason Rebrovich. However, the Packers let several other coaches pursue other opportunities, including defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, who will join the New England Patriots as their defensive line coach, a source told ESPN.

Other coaches who won't return to the Packers include inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti and passing game coordinator Greg Williams.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.