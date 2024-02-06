Jeff Saturday says the storyline of Brock Purdy constantly defying his critics makes the 49ers Super Bowl underdogs vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. (1:52)

A year after the Kansas City Chiefs proved the yearly Madden NFL football simulation of the Super Bowl wrong, this time the franchise is hoping it'll be right.

Madden NFL 24's official simulation has the Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers 30-28, giving Kansas City its second straight Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. This a year after the sim predicted the Eagles to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

The sim predicts Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take home Most Valuable Player honors. Mahomes won the real-life Super Bowl MVP last year.

Perhaps in not-as-great news for the Chiefs, the Madden sim has been wrong the past three seasons -- picking the Eagles to beat the Chiefs last season; the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 (the Los Angeles Rams won) and Kansas City to win Super Bowl LV, a game which Tampa Bay won.

Madden last got a simulation right in Super Bowl LIV -- when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers -- a year where the game also predicted Mahomes would be the MVP. So Kansas City is hoping for a repeat of history from four years ago.

Madden's history with the Super Bowl has been inconsistent. The game also predicted the New England Patriots to beat Philadelphia in Super Bowl LII (the Eagles won), but it did correctly predict New England to beat Atlanta in Super Bowl LI.