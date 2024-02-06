Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's health appears to have shifted in a positive trajectory.

On Tuesday. Irsay posted his first message to X in nearly a month, saying, "On the mend. Grateful for all the messages of love and support."

The Colts on Jan. 9 released a statement saying Irsay was undergoing treatment for a severe respiratory illness. He was hospitalized, though it is unclear whether he has been released. All of this came on the heels of Irsay being found unresponsive in his home on the morning of Dec. 8 in what authorities described as a suspected overdose, with a police officer administering a dose of Narcan -- a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

While other team staffers have access to Irsay's account and send messages from it periodically, a source told ESPN that Irsay personally sent Tuesday's message.

Irsay had not been heard from or seen publicly since December, something that had raised fears about his long-term prognosis.

The Colts had declined to comment on Irsay's condition and had asked for privacy as he was treated. Tuesday's message was the first related to Irsay's health since. The only other statement had come from general manager Chris Ballard, who said in early January that Irsay was "stable and they're working through it."

Irsay, 64, has had a number of health challenges in recent years, including hip and shoulder surgeries. His challenges with addiction -- mostly to painkillers -- are well-documented. Irsay himself said in a November interview with HBO Sports that he had been to rehab "at least 15 times." He also acknowledged a near-fatal incident several years ago in which he said he went "code blue" and had to be revived.

The Colts have been operating without Irsay's involvement during his recovery, according to a source, because he was not previously well enough to be actively involved. It's unclear when he will be well enough to return to his duties.