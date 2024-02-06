Marcus Spears discusses Andy Reid's legacy and how it will be defined going forward. (0:51)

LAS VEGAS -- Andy Reid received some advice long ago from his parents that he's using now that the time is coming for him to decide whether to coach the Kansas City Chiefs again next season.

"My mom and dad told me this when they were working,'' Reid said as the Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. "They said, 'You'll know when it's time,' and I'm ready to go right now. Let's go.

"That's what they would tell me when I was young. I was an inquisitive kid and so that's the way I look [at it]. Somewhere you're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day.''

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said he has received no indication from Reid that the coach is preparing to retire.

"I don't have a sense for what he's thinking,'' Hunt said. "I do know he's really engaged and enjoying it and I have no sense that he's going to be ready to retire in the near future. But in terms of how long it goes, I don't know. Certainly I hope it's a long time in the future, but we'll just have to see as we go.''

Asked whether he's making any preparations for Reid's possible departure just in case, Hunt said, "I felt it's too early to start worrying about that at this point. ... It would definitely be premature.''

The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons. They won two of those games, including Super Bowl LVII last year over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Beating the 49ers would make the Chiefs the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 20 years.

"I love being part of the organization,'' Reid said. "It's a great organization. And then we've won some games, but we've got to keep going. We've got to keep after this thing.''