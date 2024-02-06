Open Extended Reactions

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said goodbye to the program after two years Tuesday, as he prepares to return to the NFL.

Minter, who helped Michigan win its first national title in 26 seasons and two Big Ten championships and CFP appearances, is expected to reunite with new Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh. The 40-year-old came to Michigan after a season as Vanderbilt's defensive coordinator, which followed three years as a Baltimore Ravens assistant under Harbaugh's brother, John. He announced his departure Tuesday on social media.

The Chargers also are set to hire Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston for the same role, a source told ESPN, confirming a report from the NFL Network. Elston spent the past two seasons with Jim Harbaugh and Minter, after a lengthy run with Notre Dame. Harbaugh, who coached Michigan for the past nine seasons, is bringing several key assistants from his alma mater to the Chargers, including strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert. Jay Harbaugh, the son of Jim Harbaugh, who worked at Michigan under his father since 2015, also has left the program for the NFL and is expected to be hired by the Seattle Seahawks as their special teams coordinator, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by Sports Illustrated.

Steve Clinkscale, Michigan's defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, is the only defensive assistant still at the school under new coach Sherrone Moore.

Minter in 2022 was named a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach. Michigan led the nation in fewest points allowed (13.1 ppg) in his two seasons as coordinator and ranked third nationally in yards per play allowed (4.47). The son of longtime college coach Rick Minter, Jesse Minter first became a coordinator in 2011 at Indiana State and later held the role at Georgia State.