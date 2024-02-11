Open Extended Reactions

The stars aren't just on the field. They're in the audience, too.

Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs attracted a host of big names to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Sin City is filled with slot machines and money in every direction you turn. The suites inside Allegiant Stadium exemplify that. For a luxurious vantage point for the game, wealthy attendees spent around $2,500,000 for a suite that seats 20 spectators. That price tag includes a menu of gourmet foods tailored to the occasion, a fully staffed bar and an excellent view of the field from inside the box.

In addition to Taylor Swift, who flew 12 hours from Tokyo to Vegas after a performance of her Eras Tour, other big-time ballers were present not just for the game but also a highly anticipated halftime performance from Usher.

Here are more stars who were in attendance for Super Bowl LVIII.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter

Usher

Joe Montana

Reba McEntyre

Luke Combs, LeBron James