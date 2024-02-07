New Commanders coach Dan Quinn discusses the decision to fire Eric Bieniemy after one season with the team. (0:36)

Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Eric Bieniemy left the Kansas City Chiefs as offensive coordinator a year ago, but he still impacted their run to this season's Super Bowl.

Bieniemy paid a visit to the Chiefs before their AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens. He sat in on meetings and talked with various offensive players, including Patrick Mahomes.

"It's always great to have EB be in the building, just being there and the energy that he brings and the mentality that he brings,'' Mahomes said. "He loves being there. He loves being a part of the team and being a part of that culture. So just having him back in the building was really cool, and listening to him talk and his energy ... I think guys had a little bit of chill bumps, like, 'Hey, we got EB's back here.'

"Obviously he didn't get that head-coaching opportunity, but I'm excited for him to continue to coach football and continue to make his impact on the game.''

Bieniemy was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for five seasons, helping them to two Super Bowl titles in three appearances. He left last year for the same position with the Washington Commanders in hopes of making himself more attractive as a head-coaching candidate.

In Washington, he called offensive plays and escaped the imposing shadow of Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Bieniemy, however, is out in Washington after just one season. Head coach Ron Rivera was fired by new Commanders owner Josh Harris on Jan. 8 before hiring Dan Quinn to replace him earlier this month.

"I think his coaching future is great,'' Reid said of Bieniemy. "I'm obviously a big fan of his and I know the things that he can do.''

Reid didn't sound optimistic about Bieniemy returning to the Chiefs in some capacity, saying, "I have no spot right now."